Nexus Commodities And Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 226.92% to Rs 0.85 croreNet Loss of Nexus Commodities And Technologies reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 226.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.850.26 227 OPM %-4.71-30.77 -PBDT-0.04-0.08 50 PBT-0.04-0.08 50 NP-0.04-0.08 50
