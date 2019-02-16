Neycer India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.64% to Rs 0.90 croreNet Loss of Neycer India reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 79.64% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.904.42 -80 OPM %-171.113.85 -PBDT-1.54-0.15 -927 PBT-1.79-0.41 -337 NP-1.79-0.41 -337
