NGL Fine Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.45% to Rs 35.44 croreNet loss of NGL Fine Chem reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.45% to Rs 35.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.57% to Rs 8.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.97% to Rs 151.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.4443.46 -18 151.69153.17 -1 OPM %6.4624.57 -12.7820.91 - PBDT2.5211.39 -78 20.1833.87 -40 PBT0.319.78 -97 12.0727.57 -56 NP-0.206.81 PL 8.3420.13 -59
