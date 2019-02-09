NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit declines 2.86% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 34.47 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 2.86% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales34.4729.29 18 OPM %21.3818.33 -PBDT7.466.38 17 PBT5.845.77 1 NP4.074.19 -3

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:54 IST

