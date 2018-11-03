NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit rises 28.12% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.62% to Rs 38.92 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 28.12% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 34.62% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales38.9228.91 35 OPM %17.7020.48 -PBDT8.216.80 21 PBT6.725.14 31 NP4.423.45 28
