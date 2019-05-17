NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 709.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 41.11 crore

Net profit of rose 709.09% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 41.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 445.83% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 124.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

