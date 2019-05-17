NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 709.09% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2018 quarter
Heritage Foods posts 20% growth in net profit
WayCool Foods acquires 'significant' stake in ready-to-cook brand Freshey's
Board of Hindustan Foods approves fund raising through issue of convertible warrants
Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 193.10% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 41.11 croreNet profit of NHC Foods rose 709.09% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 41.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 445.83% to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 124.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41.1132.71 26 124.7486.75 44 OPM %3.582.93 -2.443.01 - PBDT1.490.67 122 2.341.55 51 PBT1.190.33 261 1.130.41 176 NP0.890.11 709 1.310.24 446
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU