NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.75% to Rs 2582.76 croreNet profit of NHPC declined 17.41% to Rs 671.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 813.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 2582.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2156.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2582.762156.72 20 OPM %46.45-3.71 -PBDT1190.738.01 14766 PBT885.08-294.53 LP NP671.67813.21 -17
