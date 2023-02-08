NHPC consolidated net profit declines 17.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.75% to Rs 2582.76 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 17.41% to Rs 671.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 813.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 2582.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2156.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2582.762156.7246.45-3.711190.738.01885.08-294.53671.67813.21

