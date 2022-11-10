JUST IN
Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 1.41 times
NHPC consolidated net profit rises 14.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 3366.02 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 14.99% to Rs 1535.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 3366.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2940.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3366.022940.63 14 OPM %64.9964.15 -PBDT2463.722017.32 22 PBT2162.421721.01 26 NP1535.601335.44 15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:52 IST

