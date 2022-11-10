NHPC consolidated net profit rises 14.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 3366.02 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 14.99% to Rs 1535.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 3366.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2940.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3366.022940.6364.9964.152463.722017.322162.421721.011535.601335.44

