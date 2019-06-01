Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit declines 46.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 15.17 crore

Net profit of declined 46.91% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.11% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 55.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

15.1712.5555.4646.999.7623.1120.3020.262.063.2213.1910.931.442.6910.948.871.031.948.166.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)