Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit declines 46.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 15.17 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 46.91% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.11% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 55.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.1712.55 21 55.4646.99 18 OPM %9.7623.11 -20.3020.26 - PBDT2.063.22 -36 13.1910.93 21 PBT1.442.69 -46 10.948.87 23 NP1.031.94 -47 8.166.32 29

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

