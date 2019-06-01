Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit declines 46.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit declines 7.82% in the December 2018 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the December 2018 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2019 quarter
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India standalone net profit declines 33.09% in the December 2018 quarter
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 56.10% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 15.17 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 46.91% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.11% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.03% to Rs 55.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.1712.55 21 55.4646.99 18 OPM %9.7623.11 -20.3020.26 - PBDT2.063.22 -36 13.1910.93 21 PBT1.442.69 -46 10.948.87 23 NP1.031.94 -47 8.166.32 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU