Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit declines 7.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 13.31 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 7.82% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.3112.80 4 OPM %15.7821.02 -PBDT2.583.04 -15 PBT2.022.53 -20 NP1.651.79 -8

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

