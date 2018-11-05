JUST IN
Nicco Parks & Resorts standalone net profit rises 137.21% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 10.21 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 137.21% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales10.218.58 19 OPM %12.449.21 -PBDT1.761.16 52 PBT1.220.65 88 NP1.020.43 137

