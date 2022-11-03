Nifty June futures trade at premium

SBIN, RIL and M&M Financial Services were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 18,121, a premium of 68.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,052.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 303.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 91.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 30.15 points or 0.17% to settle at 18,052.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.32% to 15.94.

State Bank of India (SBIN), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&MFIN) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

