Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 1.8% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 18,218, a premium of 100.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,117.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 74.34 lakh crore compared with Rs 303.87 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 64.45 points or 0.36% to settle at 18,117.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.8% to 15.6550.

State Bank of India (SBIN), Adani Enterprises and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

