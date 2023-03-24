JUST IN
Nifty March futures trade at discount

Capital Market 

NSE India VIX jumped 5.17% as shares declined.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 16,938, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,945.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 424.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 146.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 131.85 points or 0.77% to settle at 16,945.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 5.17% to 15.24.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:52 IST

