Nifty March futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX jumped 5.17% as shares declined.

The Nifty March 2023 closed at 16,938, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,945.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 424.77 lakh crore compared with Rs 146.51 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 131.85 points or 0.77% to settle at 16,945.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 5.17% to 15.24.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)