Nifty September 2021 futures trade at premium; India VIX near 17.50 mark

Tata Steel, ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) most active in segment.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,355.80, a premium of 41.10 point compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,396.90 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 56.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 58.53 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 188.25 points or 1.07% to settle at 17,396.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 14.83% at 17.4925.

Tata Steel, ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

