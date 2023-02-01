NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 19.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.45% to Rs 356.27 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 19.20% to Rs 81.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.45% to Rs 356.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales356.27255.49 39 OPM %97.4995.82 -PBDT82.6868.69 20 PBT81.1568.08 19 NP81.1568.08 19
