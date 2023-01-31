NIIT consolidated net profit rises 0.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 454.65 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 0.15% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 454.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 384.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

