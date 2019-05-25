NIIT consolidated net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 239.71 crore

Net profit of rose 17.79% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 239.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.37% to Rs 86.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 910.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

