NIIT consolidated net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 239.71 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 17.79% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 239.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.37% to Rs 86.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 910.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales239.71222.84 8 910.20850.50 7 OPM %8.069.11 -7.787.98 - PBDT41.9936.80 14 152.42123.18 24 PBT33.1627.60 20 116.3683.07 40 NP23.1719.67 18 86.4462.47 38
