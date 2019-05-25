JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bihar Sponge Iron reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

NIIT consolidated net profit rises 17.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 239.71 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 17.79% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 239.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.37% to Rs 86.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 910.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 850.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales239.71222.84 8 910.20850.50 7 OPM %8.069.11 -7.787.98 - PBDT41.9936.80 14 152.42123.18 24 PBT33.1627.60 20 116.3683.07 40 NP23.1719.67 18 86.4462.47 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements