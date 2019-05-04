NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 972.20 crore

Net profit of Technologies rose 12.95% to Rs 109.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 972.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 788.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.93% to Rs 403.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 3676.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2991.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

