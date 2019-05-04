NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 12.95% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 972.20 croreNet profit of NIIT Technologies rose 12.95% to Rs 109.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 972.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 788.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.93% to Rs 403.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 3676.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2991.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales972.20788.80 23 3676.202991.40 23 OPM %17.6418.38 -17.6416.76 - PBDT175.40156.60 12 692.80531.00 30 PBT145.10126.10 15 568.00403.60 41 NP109.9097.30 13 403.30280.20 44
