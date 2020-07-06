NIIT Technologies Ltd spurts 2.5%

NIIT Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1455.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 1.13% drop in the Nifty IT index.

NIIT Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1455.9, up 2.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. NIIT Technologies Ltd has risen around 0.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which NIIT Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15285.9, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

