NIIT venture StackRoute™ launches data engineering programs

StackRoute™, an NIIT venture announced the launch of programs in Data Engineering.

Titled, 'Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark' and 'Enterprise Big Data Engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes - these programs help enterprises to equip their workforce having prior experience in data projects, with steps and tools of designing and solving business challenges that fall in the category of Data Analysis and Big Data using modern Data Architectures like delta architecture.

While the Enterprise Big Data Engineering & Machine Learning using Spark program will empower professionals with the skills to scale Data Science and Machine Learning task on Big Datasets using Apache Spark, the Enterprise Big Data engineering using Databricks & Delta Lakes program will establish strong foundations in key big data pipeline using Azure Databricks - an Apache Spark based analytics platform optimized on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

These programs seek to establish strong foundations in key software engineering principles, methodologies, and to impart skills in building scalable enterprise data pipeline for analysis using Apache Spark- a cluster computing system well suited for large scale machine learning tasks.

The programs will be delivered on weekends via Live Practitioner-led sessions with remote Cloud based lab facility. The average duration of each program is 8-9 weekends with 150 hours of learning effort.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)