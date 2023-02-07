Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 161.81 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 50.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.161.81221.214.464.565.568.834.007.772.905.82

