JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 161.81 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 50.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales161.81221.21 -27 OPM %4.464.56 -PBDT5.568.83 -37 PBT4.007.77 -49 NP2.905.82 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU