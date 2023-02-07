Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit declines 50.17% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 161.81 croreNet profit of Nikhil Adhesives declined 50.17% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales161.81221.21 -27 OPM %4.464.56 -PBDT5.568.83 -37 PBT4.007.77 -49 NP2.905.82 -50
