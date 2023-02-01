Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Paytm announces share buyback at Rs 810 per share
RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 50 Bps
RBI Raises Repo Rate By 35 Bps To 6.25%
Bright Brothers standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU