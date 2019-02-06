Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.71% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of Nikki Global Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.71% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.580.68 -15 OPM %-1.72-5.88 -PBDT0.03-0.04 LP PBT0.03-0.04 LP NP0.02-0.04 LP
