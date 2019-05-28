Nikki Global Finance standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Nikki Global Finance declined 52.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.250.511.632.41-16.00-13.73-8.59-9.960.100.2100.040.100.2100.040.100.2100.04

