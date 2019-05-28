JUST IN
Nikki Global Finance standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Nikki Global Finance declined 52.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.250.51 -51 1.632.41 -32 OPM %-16.00-13.73 --8.59-9.96 - PBDT0.100.21 -52 00.04 -100 PBT0.100.21 -52 00.04 -100 NP0.100.21 -52 00.04 -100

Tue, May 28 2019.

