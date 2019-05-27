JUST IN
Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 29.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 9.36 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 29.84% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.11% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.26% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.3611.25 -17 9.6419.78 -51 OPM %31.841.69 -11.831.92 - PBDT1.971.60 23 3.133.02 4 PBT1.891.60 18 2.983.02 -1 NP1.611.24 30 2.782.17 28

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:13 IST

