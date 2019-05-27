Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 29.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.80% to Rs 9.36 crore

Net profit of Spaces rose 29.84% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.80% to Rs 9.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.11% to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.26% to Rs 9.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

