Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 161.90% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of Nilachal Refractories reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 161.90% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.550.21 162 OPM %-165.45-142.86 -PBDT0.39-0.30 LP PBT0.39-0.30 LP NP0.39-0.30 LP
