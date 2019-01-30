NILE standalone net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.65% to Rs 154.60 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 67.39% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.65% to Rs 154.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 202.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales154.60202.50 -24 OPM %3.927.78 -PBDT5.1613.96 -63 PBT4.1812.98 -68 NP2.718.31 -67

