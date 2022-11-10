Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 807.76 croreNet profit of Nilkamal declined 15.43% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 807.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 739.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales807.76739.38 9 OPM %8.179.06 -PBDT60.5662.54 -3 PBT32.1337.66 -15 NP23.9028.26 -15
