Nilkamal consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 807.76 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 15.43% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 807.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 739.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.807.76739.388.179.0660.5662.5432.1337.6623.9028.26

