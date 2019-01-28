Nilkamal standalone net profit declines 16.87% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 563.94 crore

Net profit of Nilkamal declined 16.87% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 563.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 522.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales563.94522.81 8 OPM %8.9012.68 -PBDT48.1062.85 -23 PBT35.6850.38 -29 NP27.5033.08 -17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
