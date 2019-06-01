Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.20% to Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Nilkanth Engineering reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 95.20% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.01% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.061.25 -95 1.915.62 -66 OPM %16.6792.80 -70.1695.55 - PBDT0-0.01 100 -0.360.14 PL PBT-0.27-0.37 27 -1.46-1.30 -12 NP-0.27-0.35 23 -1.46-1.31 -11
