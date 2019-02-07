Nilkanth Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.75% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Nilkanth Engineering reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 57.75% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.601.42 -58 OPM %31.6798.59 -PBDT-0.370.04 PL PBT-0.65-0.32 -103 NP-0.65-0.33 -97
