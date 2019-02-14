Nimbus Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.49% to Rs 0.65 croreNet Loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 66.49% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.651.94 -66 OPM %-156.9250.00 -PBDT-2.110.03 PL PBT-2.23-0.12 -1758 NP-2.16-0.26 -731
