Nimbus Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.62 croreNet Loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.56% to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.621.86 -67 4.657.33 -37 OPM %-1261.29-50.00 --228.60-58.80 - PBDT-8.96-1.28 -600 -14.94-7.19 -108 PBT-9.08-1.43 -535 -15.40-7.77 -98 NP-8.99-1.43 -529 -15.53-7.84 -98
