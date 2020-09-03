Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Sagar Cement tumbles after February business update
Ambuja Cement hardens after good Q2 earnings
Cement industry to see successive decline in demand in FY21: Ind-Ra
Ultratech Cement says arm to sell 92% holding in China's Shandong Binani Rongan
-
Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 27.75 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7524.70 12 OPM %2.812.67 -PBDT0.720.65 11 PBT0.360.27 33 NP0.290.23 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU