Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.7524.702.812.670.720.650.360.270.290.23

