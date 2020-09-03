JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Niraj Cement Structurals standalone net profit rises 26.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7524.70 12 OPM %2.812.67 -PBDT0.720.65 11 PBT0.360.27 33 NP0.290.23 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 08:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU