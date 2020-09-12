Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.321.4718.7521.090.180.370.110.280.090.21

