Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 91.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials declined 91.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.421.13 26 OPM %-4.23-0.88 -PBDT0.314.29 -93 PBT0.304.28 -93 NP0.303.51 -91

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

