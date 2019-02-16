Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 91.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of Nirav Commercials declined 91.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.421.13 26 OPM %-4.23-0.88 -PBDT0.314.29 -93 PBT0.304.28 -93 NP0.303.51 -91
