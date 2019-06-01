Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 27.10% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Commercials declined 99.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.10% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

