JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.10% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Nirav Commercials declined 99.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.10% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.131.55 -27 5.066.15 -18 OPM %2.65243.23 -4.15134.47 - PBDT0.033.76 -99 0.218.25 -97 PBT0.023.75 -99 0.168.21 -98 NP0.022.91 -99 0.166.57 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU