Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nirav Commercials standalone net profit declines 91.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Costly fittings inside Nirav Modi bungalow slow down razing
Nirav Modi arrested, to appear in UK court
Demolition work begins on Nirav Modi's Raigad beach bungalow
Nirav Modi IANS Investigation - Tracks down Nirav Modi ops in London
-
Sales decline 27.10% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Nirav Commercials declined 99.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 27.10% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.56% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.131.55 -27 5.066.15 -18 OPM %2.65243.23 -4.15134.47 - PBDT0.033.76 -99 0.218.25 -97 PBT0.023.75 -99 0.168.21 -98 NP0.022.91 -99 0.166.57 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU