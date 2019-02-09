JUST IN
Nirlon standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 77.52 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 6.13% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 77.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.5274.08 5 OPM %78.3379.20 -PBDT42.5042.91 -1 PBT27.7926.85 4 NP18.1917.14 6

