Nirlon standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shankara Building Products standalone net profit declines 80.52% in the December 2018 quarter
Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2018 quarter
NACL Industries standalone net profit rises 5.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 77.52 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 6.13% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 77.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales77.5274.08 5 OPM %78.3379.20 -PBDT42.5042.91 -1 PBT27.7926.85 4 NP18.1917.14 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU