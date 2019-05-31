JUST IN
Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 46.67% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.93% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.440.30 47 0.150.83 -82 OPM %88.64-80.00 --326.6715.66 - PBDT0.36-0.24 LP 0.170.13 31 PBT0.36-0.24 LP 0.170.13 31 NP0.31-0.27 LP 0.120.10 20

Fri, May 31 2019.

