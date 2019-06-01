Nitin Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 8.27% to Rs 20.81 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 178.57% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 73.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.8119.22 8 73.7659.46 24 OPM %3.751.30 -10.397.84 - PBDT1.680.24 600 8.454.74 78 PBT0.60-0.77 LP 4.140.88 370 NP0.43-0.58 LP 2.340.84 179

