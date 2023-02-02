Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 9.28% in the June 2022 quarter
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 55.08% in the September 2022 quarter
Aditya Spinners standalone net profit rises 945.45% in the June 2022 quarter
Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 537.20 croreNet profit of Nitin Spinners declined 66.14% to Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 537.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 704.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales537.20704.94 -24 OPM %11.1925.27 -PBDT52.99165.08 -68 PBT31.17143.23 -78 NP31.5893.26 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU