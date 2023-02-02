JUST IN
Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 537.20 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 66.14% to Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 537.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 704.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales537.20704.94 -24 OPM %11.1925.27 -PBDT52.99165.08 -68 PBT31.17143.23 -78 NP31.5893.26 -66

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:41 IST

