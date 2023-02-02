Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.79% to Rs 537.20 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 66.14% to Rs 31.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 537.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 704.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.537.20704.9411.1925.2752.99165.0831.17143.2331.5893.26

