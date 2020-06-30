Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 21.87 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 76.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.97% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 47.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

