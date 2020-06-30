Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 41.38% to Rs 21.87 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 76.13% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.38% to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.97% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 47.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.8737.31 -41 47.8653.88 -11 OPM %6.1719.83 -7.5216.07 - PBDT2.918.11 -64 5.039.74 -48 PBT2.057.47 -73 3.618.48 -57 NP1.275.32 -76 2.416.02 -60

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:32 IST

