Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.83% to Rs 94.13 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 11.98% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 94.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.94.1388.119.668.887.637.463.863.642.712.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)