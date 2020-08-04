JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.83% to Rs 94.13 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 11.98% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 94.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales94.1388.11 7 OPM %9.668.88 -PBDT7.637.46 2 PBT3.863.64 6 NP2.712.42 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 07:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU