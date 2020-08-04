Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.83% to Rs 94.13 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 11.98% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 94.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales94.1388.11 7 OPM %9.668.88 -PBDT7.637.46 2 PBT3.863.64 6 NP2.712.42 12
