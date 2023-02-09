Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 115.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 139.55 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 115.49% to Rs 27.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 139.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 138.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.139.55138.7927.0215.5836.9822.0733.3518.4427.2612.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)