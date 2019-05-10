Nitta Gelatin India standalone net profit declines 10.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 76.41 croreNet profit of Nitta Gelatin India declined 10.87% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 76.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.48% to Rs 261.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales76.4194.90 -19 261.20341.36 -23 OPM %8.3011.14 -6.807.79 - PBDT3.7810.41 -64 10.5925.06 -58 PBT0.046.41 -99 -3.6710.74 PL NP1.641.84 -11 -2.643.78 PL
