Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 25.25 croreNet Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales25.2525.35 0 OPM %-37.70-4.30 -PBDT-8.39-0.50 -1578 PBT-9.90-1.88 -427 NP-5.62-1.75 -221
