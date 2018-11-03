Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 4.51 croreNet Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales reported to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales4.510 0 OPM %-45.680 -PBDT-0.66-1.61 59 PBT-1.35-1.64 18 NP-1.35-1.64 18
