Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the September 2018 quarter
BPL reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Transcorp International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2018 quarter
MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 135.16% to Rs 5.15 croreNet loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 135.16% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.152.19 135 OPM %-67.57-79.91 -PBDT-2.240.88 PL PBT-2.900.80 PL NP-2.900.80 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU