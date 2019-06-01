NLC India standalone net profit declines 67.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 1902.31 crore

Net profit of declined 67.47% to Rs 290.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 892.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 1902.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2542.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.47% to Rs 1266.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1848.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 7145.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8496.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1902.312542.877145.928496.2011.8034.5621.4736.02927.661618.572916.803442.38753.871344.472171.082581.23290.13892.011266.971848.78

