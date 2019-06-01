NLC India standalone net profit declines 67.47% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NLC India clocks Q3 net at Rs 329.49 Cr
United Spirits standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2019 quarter
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 169.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 65.84% in the March 2019 quarter
Linde India standalone net profit rises 1394.54% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.19% to Rs 1902.31 croreNet profit of NLC India declined 67.47% to Rs 290.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 892.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.19% to Rs 1902.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2542.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.47% to Rs 1266.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1848.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.89% to Rs 7145.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8496.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1902.312542.87 -25 7145.928496.20 -16 OPM %11.8034.56 -21.4736.02 - PBDT927.661618.57 -43 2916.803442.38 -15 PBT753.871344.47 -44 2171.082581.23 -16 NP290.13892.01 -67 1266.971848.78 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU